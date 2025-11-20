The-rise-of-the-loner-consumer

In the past couple of years global online searches for “solo travel" have exploded. Airbnb, an online booking platform, reports that searches for solo trips have grown by 80% this spring compared with last year. According to official British data, travellers are more often using cars or taxis, which offer privacy, than public transport, which does not. People are also less likely to share meals than before. More than a quarter of Americans report eating all their meals alone the previous day, a sharp rise from just before the pandemic. The hermit economy is gone. In its place stands the loner economy.