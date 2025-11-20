The-rise-of-the-loner-consumer

In the pandemic years, people became used to staying inside. Outlays on services—everything from restaurant meals and foreign travel to elective medical care—collapsed. Demand for goods jumped, with a rush for computers and exercise bikes. Such patterns proved resilient even as life got back to normal. In 2023 we called people spending in this manner “hermit consumers".
The hermit economy is now a thing of the past. Across the rich world, the out-and-about economy is roaring back. Indeed, the share of consumer spending that is devoted to services has at last caught up with its trend from before the pandemic (see chart 1). However, there is a twist. The hermit economy has been replaced with a consumer market that still deviates from the pre-pandemic norm in an important way.
America exemplifies the resurgence of the out-and-about economy. Since 2023 spending on health care has grown by 10% in real terms, while outlays on public transport are up by 21%. By contrast, consumers are no longer splurging on power tools and garden implements. Americans are also determined to have a good time. We estimate that, at the country’s largest airlines, revenues from premium products, such as business-class travel, are growing by 7% a year, compared with a rise of 1% across the board. Similarly, even as revenues decline at budget hotels, sales at luxury alternatives are up by 8% year on year.
These trends are clear on the other side of the Atlantic, too. Goldman Sachs, a bank, tracks the share prices of European companies that benefit when people stay at home (such as those in e-commerce and gaming) and firms that thrive when people bother to get dressed (such as gyms and restaurants). During the pandemic the share prices of stay-at-home companies soared (see chart 2). But recently investors have looked more favourably upon companies involved in the out-and-about economy. According to OpenTable, a booking website, in Germany the number of seated restaurant diners in early June was over 10% higher than a year ago.
In a sense, then, covid-19 is truly in the rear-view mirror. The risk of infection influences almost nobody’s day-to-day decisions. Yet even today, the pandemic continues to cast a long shadow over the economy. For although people are getting out of the house, they are increasingly doing so alone.
In the past couple of years global online searches for “solo travel" have exploded. Airbnb, an online booking platform, reports that searches for solo trips have grown by 80% this spring compared with last year. According to official British data, travellers are more often using cars or taxis, which offer privacy, than public transport, which does not. People are also less likely to share meals than before. More than a quarter of Americans report eating all their meals alone the previous day, a sharp rise from just before the pandemic. The hermit economy is gone. In its place stands the loner economy.
