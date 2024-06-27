The rise of the truly cruel summer

That this summer looks set to be punishing should not be a surprise. Global average temperatures have broken records for every month of the past year. And the hot El Niño phase of the oscillating system of Pacific currents and winds called ENSO only recently ended. But it would be wrong to see this summer as exceptional in today’s world. Stripping out year-to-year variability, the planet is now about 1.2°C warmer than it was in the 19th century. And small-sounding shifts in the average temperature have a disproportionate effect on what goes on at the extremes. Already in many places the number of days in which people around the world are exposed to “very strong" or “extreme" heat stress—which can pose a threat to life—is alarmingly high (see map).