The rise of the truly cruel summer

There are myriad ways to adapt to these new risks and burdens: none is perfect; too few are being attempted. For heatwaves, in particular, efforts to deal with the problem are lagging behind its increasing salience. In many places a summer that might have been expected once a century between the 1950s and 1980s is now likely to occur once every five years. But many countries have no systematic plans to deal with them. And the plans they do have may be ineffective.