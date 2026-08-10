Al Lenza’s parents traveled overseas three times after immigrating to the U.S. in 1961. Lenza estimates he’s taken 500 trips in 50 years.
The rise of the unstoppable American tourist
SummaryOnce a nation of homebodies, Americans are now zealous international travelers, led by wealthy boomers and restless Gen Zers.
Al Lenza’s parents traveled overseas three times after immigrating to the U.S. in 1961. Lenza estimates he’s taken 500 trips in 50 years.
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