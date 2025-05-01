The rush to beat tariffs is distorting the economy. It has barely started.

The number of freight trucks on the road in Germany has been on the rise in recent weeks, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics, a sign of increased industrial activity. The cost of shipping a container from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to California by sea has continued to climb in April. Shipping rates are also elevated for routes to the U.S. from Indonesia and Europe, according to Judah Levine, head of research at freight-booking company Freightos.