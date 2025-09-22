The rush to return to the office is stalling
Theo Francis , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Sept 2025, 07:10 am IST
Summary
Microsoft, Paramount and other companies are stepping up calls to show up at work. Many of their employees are still phoning it in.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Average office attendance has barely budged in the U.S. even though in-office mandates are rising.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story