The Russian drone plant that could shape the war in Ukraine
Benoit Faucon , Nicholas Bariyo , Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 28 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST
SummaryIn a high-tech college and manufacturing complex in the Russian steppes, Moscow is aiming to scale up production of the weapons it needs to gain a battle advantage.
Early last month, cellphone footage captured a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle slowly winding toward its final destination in a new installment in the spreading drone wars—a drone itself was being used to hit a site where enemy drones were being made.
