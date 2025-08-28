The Russian threat the West can’t ignore

But the leading powers in Europe still have their own threats to tend to from Russia, ranging from rampant cyber espionage to escalating acts of sabotage. And even the major European powers may not have the money, capabilities, and expertise needed to match what the U.S. could bring to bear for Ukraine’s defense in cyberspace, if it so chose. (The U.S. delivered $82 million of such support to Ukraine in the first two years of the war).