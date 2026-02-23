The school photography company caught in the Epstein files frenzy

The blast radius of the Epstein files has toppled C-suite executives, shamed financiers and led to the arrest of a former British royal. Now, school picture day is in the crossfire.

A social media-led boycott has homed in on Lifetouch, the photography company hired by thousands of U.S. schools each year to take portraits of students.

Online sleuths poring over government files have drawn a tenuous connection between the 90-year-old company and Leon Black, the former CEO of its private-equity owner, Apollo Global Management. The backlash has prompted school districts across the country to cancel their contracts with Lifetouch.

But unlike Jeffrey Epstein’s cozy messages with some business leaders or smiling photos of billionaires on Epstein’s island, there are no exchanges with Lifetouch executives in the Epstein files. Its parent company, Shutterfly, was acquired by Apollo one month after Epstein’s death in 2019. And it is one of nearly 200 companies in Apollo’s vast portfolio, which Black hasn’t overseen in five years.

View Full Image Leon Black, the former CEO of Apollo, was one of Epstein’s biggest financial clients.

The controversy over Lifetouch was caused by an army of amateur detectives looking for hidden links in the Epstein files. As the nation reels from the details of Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation and private correspondence with elites, any line of connection—no matter how thin or dotted—is setting off alarms.

“Now all these are obviously like unverified claims," said Shannon Wiltrout, a Pennsylvania mother of two, who called upon her local school to end ties with Lifetouch. “But I’d rather be safe than sorry with my children."

Her daughter’s school canceled its contract, as did dozens of others from California to Texas to Kentucky to Arizona.

Lifetouch maintains that neither Black nor any of Apollo’s directors or investors ever had access to Lifetouch photos. On Feb. 9, as the claims gained traction online, Lifetouch CEO Ken Murphy posted a “Message to Parents" to try to quell concerns.

“No Lifetouch executives have ever had any relationship or contact with Epstein and we have never shared student images with any third party, including Apollo," Murphy wrote. “Apollo and its funds also have no role in Lifetouch’s daily operations."

Apollo, too, has come out publicly to distance itself and its current CEO Marc Rowan from Epstein, after some newly released messages showed he corresponded with the sex offender. An Apollo spokesman said Rowan provided information in connection to Epstein’s tax work for Black and Rowan didn’t have a relationship with Epstein.

In an open letter sent Feb. 18 to clients and partners, the Wall Street giant said: “The facts matter. From an Apollo perspective, there’s nothing new in these documents. Neither Marc Rowan nor anyone else at Apollo (excluding Leon Black) had either a business or personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein."

In a statement to the Journal, a spokesperson said, “Apollo funds did not acquire Shutterfly, Lifetouch’s parent company, until September 2019—two months after Epstein was put in jail and a month after Epstein’s death."

Black was one of Epstein’s biggest financial clients. He stepped down as Apollo’s CEO in 2021 after a review by an outside law firm hired by Apollo found he had paid Epstein $158 million for his services. That review found no evidence that Black was involved in Epstein’s criminal activities.

The billionaire has previously said he paid Epstein for estate planning and tax work from 2012 to 2017. He said he didn’t engage in wrongdoing and regrets his involvement with Epstein. A spokesman for Black declined to comment.

The backlash against Lifetouch took root after social-media influencers posted about the company’s connection to Apollo in early February. One X account posted on Feb. 3 an 18-minute video claiming Lifetouch was complicit in the global child-trafficking ring connected to Epstein. The claim then ping-ponged across social-media platforms, from Reddit to TikTok to X.

One Feb. 5 post has garnered over 1.4 million views on X. The Journal contacted the account’s author. “I appreciate you reaching out but I just shared someone else’s post," responded user @YaakovRenewed. “So I can’t really take ownership of the find."

Another popular post on TikTok, which was published on Feb. 6 and has been shared more than 81,000 times, outlined Apollo’s acquisition of Shutterfly, though didn’t note the date of that deal. The creator of that post, Justin Shepherd, said he wasn’t accusing Lifetouch of wrongdoing.

“It’s just you have people who have access to all your children’s information," Shepherd said in an interview. “Obviously Lifetouch is saying that Black wouldn’t have had access, but you get kind of concerned when you’re even talking about somebody who associated with Jeffrey Epstein."

A Lifetouch spokesman said the company was shocked by some of the claims circulating on social media. “While we understand that parents naturally have questions when they see alarming claims, these claims are completely false," he said. "We quickly communicated with our school community to debunk this myth and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to student safety and privacy."

Some posts simply pointed out the corporate structure of the company, while others incorrectly claimed that Black was the CEO of Lifetouch, or that Lifetouch was implicated directly in the files. From there, the concerns were cemented into parent chats on Facebook.

Rachel Moran, a University of Washington professor who studies the role of trust in digital information environments, said the rapid dissemination of the unsupported theory speaks to the helplessness average Americans feel as the scope of Epstein’s orbit emerges.

“People are looking for ways to feel like they have some agency over this situation," said Moran. “This is one case where individual people can kind of make a difference, even if that agency is misguided."

Moran also noted that the sheer volume and incomplete nature of the files have also paved the way for widespread speculation. Nearly 3.5 million pages were released in January, many riddled with haphazard or incomplete redactions.

“People have been given this treasure trove of clues to go through without being given appropriate context and parameters to go through them responsibly," said Moran. “So they are looking to fit every sliver of evidence into a criminal conspiracy."

Pressed by parents to act, school superintendents have come down on opposing sides. On Feb. 16, the administration of Dearborn Public Schools in Michigan announced an indefinite pause on business with Lifetouch, citing an “abundance of caution."

Leaders at Clifton Public Schools in New Jersey met directly with Lifetouch officials and concluded there was no wrongdoing. “Decisions that affect students and families must be grounded in evidence and due diligence," the assistant superintendent wrote on Facebook.

Write to Hanna Krueger at hanna.krueger@wsj.com