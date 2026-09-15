VERSHIRE, Vt.—At the semesterlong Mountain School program, families pay $40,000 for their teens to do chores on a farm in rural Vermont.
The School where students do farmwork and chores—and pay $40,000 a semester
SummaryHigh-schoolers attending the Mountain School seek a reprieve from technology and a college-application boost from washing dishes, herding sheep and harvesting corn.
VERSHIRE, Vt.—At the semesterlong Mountain School program, families pay $40,000 for their teens to do chores on a farm in rural Vermont.
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