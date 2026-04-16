Explorers have dreamed of harvesting deep-sea metals since the 1870s, when the British scientific ship HMS Challenger pulled up mineral-laden rocks on its round-the-world voyage.
The science behind mining for riches on the deep-sea floor
SummaryConservationists say retrieving mineral-rich rocks will destroy sea life. Environmental studies show conflicting results.
Explorers have dreamed of harvesting deep-sea metals since the 1870s, when the British scientific ship HMS Challenger pulled up mineral-laden rocks on its round-the-world voyage.
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