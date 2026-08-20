IN A RECENT experiment on Claude Sonnet 4.5, a large language model (LLM) from Anthropic, researchers asked it to count to five and, at the same time, “introspect deeply”. The artificial-intelligence model complied, returning: “One . Two . Three . Four . Five .” So far, so normal.
The search for consciousness inside LLMs
SummaryAnthropic’s researchers were able to look inside those layers, using a mathematical tool they had developed to do so.
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