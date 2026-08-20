The search for consciousness inside LLMs

Humans at least, can be certain of our own consciousness—and can be confident it exists in other people based on their behaviour, what they tell us and their being like us biologically. But historically it has been more difficult for humans to extend the umbrella of consciousness and its associated feelings beyond our own species (and sometimes even within it). Some animals like lobsters and crabs were long excluded from welfare laws, says Jonathan Birch, a philosopher at the London School of Economics whose most recent book grappled with the question of how to work out which systems—living or artificial—could plausibly be considered sentient. “Until the 1980s, surgeons performed surgery on newborn babies without anaesthesia because they assumed that a newborn baby would not be capable of feeling pain,” Dr Birch says. “We have a track record of getting things wrong, of confidently assuming consciousness is absent when we have no right to be sure about that.”