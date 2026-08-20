The-search-for-consciousness-inside-LLMs

During the task, the researchers were watching what was going on inside the LLM’s many layers of artificial neural networks. When a user asks a question, the words are turned into chunks of text (tokens) that are then converted to numbers. These are then passed through the layers of artificial neurons until they reach the final layer, which produces a token. Repeat that process a bunch of times each second and you get a series of tokens that turn into a sentence or some other more complex response. For a long time these layers have remained a black box, largely impenetrable to anyone wanting to know how or why LLMs do things in the way they do.