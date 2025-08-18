The second world war changed Budapest for ever

At one time it almost rivalled Berlin, Paris and Vienna in intellectual heft. Effortlessly, it seemed, Budapest nurtured heavyweights. The city was home to world-renowned musicians (Bela Bartok, Franz Liszt), writers (Arthur Koestler, Karl Polanyi), film-makers (Michael Curtiz, of “Casablanca" fame, and Alexander Korda) and physicists (John von Neumann, Leo Szilard). Before the second world war Hungary was also a hub of Jewish culture. Budapest was home to one of the biggest Jewish communities in Europe, with about 200,000 people—roughly a quarter of the city’s population. The beautiful central synagogue on Dohany Street was, and remains, the largest on the continent.

By the time the war started, many of Budapest’s most talented minds had fled abroad. Around five years later the city lay in ruins. It has never recovered its lustre. Adam LeBor, a British journalist who has contributed to The Economist, chronicles the transformation of one of Europe’s finest cosmopolitan capitals in his excellent new book, “The Last Days of Budapest". The Nazis were certainly culpable, but even more so their Hungarian lackeys.

Mr LeBor tells a fascinating, if at times episodic, story of how the city became a centre of wartime intrigue and espionage, which he draws from an impressive range of sources. Hungary’s government, led by Admiral Miklos Horthy (pictured on previous page), hoped that Nazi Germany would help it win back the territory lost at the end of the previous world war. It joined the Axis powers in late 1940.

To appease the Nazis, local authorities gradually curtailed the rights and opportunities of the country’s Jews. Meanwhile, Horthy was also keen to keep lines open to the British and Americans, albeit discreetly enough to not provoke the Nazis. A revolving cast of Zionist secret agents, Polish refugees and American diplomats populate Mr LeBor’s account, along with a more exotic array of aristocrats and actresses, including the striking Katalin Karady, Hungary’s most famous movie star and a committed anti-Nazi.

Horthy’s independent streak eventually provoked the Nazis to invade Hungary in March 1944; thereafter the pace of persecution quickened. Within months some 400,000 Jews from the countryside had been rounded up and sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. The Jews of Budapest were pushed into ghettos.

When Ferenc Szalasi, a Nazi sympathiser, took over from Horthy, more carnage followed. Mr LeBor is clear that Hungary’s own right-wing, virulently antisemitic paramilitary organisation, the Arrow Cross, was largely responsible. Empowered to terrorise and kill at will, they devised ghastly ways to finish off their victims. Jews snatched from the ghettos were tied together in threes, the middle one shot so as to weigh down the others as they were thrown into the Danube. Perhaps 20,000 Jews were killed this way. Tragically, as the Soviet forces fought their way into Budapest in February 1945, the slaughter merely intensified. Large parts of the old city were levelled in the final assault. The Russians, who lost around 80,000 men, showed little mercy in victory.

Mr LeBor has no truck with the argument that the Horthy regime, the Hungarian police and other local forces were helpless to prevent all this. Too often, he shows, they stood aside. He refers to one Hungarian historian to argue that “Nowhere else in Nazi-occupied Europe were Jews killed in public in such large numbers over such a long period of time." During the Soviet occupation that followed, many in the Arrow Cross carried on with their thuggish ways, now under the auspices of the Soviet regime’s secret police.

Mr LeBor’s history is valuable not only for its thoroughness, but also its timeliness. His book is a reminder of how quickly a liberal, sophisticated society can be overrun by baser, crueller forces—and that, once established, authoritarianism can be hard to shift. You need only look to Hungary’s ruler today, the strongman Viktor Orban, for proof of that.

