The second world war changed Budapest for ever

When Ferenc Szalasi, a Nazi sympathiser, took over from Horthy, more carnage followed. Mr LeBor is clear that Hungary’s own right-wing, virulently antisemitic paramilitary organisation, the Arrow Cross, was largely responsible. Empowered to terrorise and kill at will, they devised ghastly ways to finish off their victims. Jews snatched from the ghettos were tied together in threes, the middle one shot so as to weigh down the others as they were thrown into the Danube. Perhaps 20,000 Jews were killed this way. Tragically, as the Soviet forces fought their way into Budapest in February 1945, the slaughter merely intensified. Large parts of the old city were levelled in the final assault. The Russians, who lost around 80,000 men, showed little mercy in victory.