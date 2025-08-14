The secret channel Russia and Ukraine use to trade prisoners of war
Matthew Luxmoore , Drew Hinshaw , Joe Parkinson , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 14 Aug 2025, 06:50 AM IST
Summary
Peace talks have been fraught on the eve of the Putin-Trump summit, yet the two countries have managed to trade more than 10,000 troops, something virtually unheard of in modern warfare.
KYIV, Ukraine—Europe’s largest wave of prisoner exchanges since the wake of World War II was set in motion when a Ukrainian soldier reached into the pocket of a dead Russian officer and found a phone.
