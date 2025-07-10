The secret group chats where the rich score seats on private jets
Summary
Even billionaires are selling seats on personal planes and jet charters at relative discounts. “Sometimes you don’t want to spend $25,000 to $30,000 going up to New York.”
Nick Molina was in the American Express Centurion Lounge at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, chatting with a stranger about flight delays, when his fellow traveler asked if he’d considered flying private.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story