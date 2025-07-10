The secret group chats where the rich score seats on private jets

Whether these trips comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations is murky. Plane operators typically must be certified as Part 135 if they receive any money over their pro rata share of cost, according to aviation attorney Steve Taber. Part 135 is a section of the Federal Aviation Regulations, setting rules and safety standards for on-demand, nonscheduled operators. If aircraft operators are found in violation of these rules, they can face actions like monetary civil penalties, according to aviation attorney Mary-Caitlin Ray. Taber added that FAA officials have pursued Instagram accounts and Facebook groups where users sell private jet seats for profit.