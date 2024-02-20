The secret oil-trading ring that funds Russia’s war
Joe Wallace , Anna Hirtenstein , Costas Paris , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 20 Feb 2024, 11:24 AM IST
SummaryA little-known trader from Azerbaijan assembled a clandestine network that moves vast quantities of petroleum to China, India and other new markets
In the early days of the Ukraine war, data trickled out showing that a mysterious firm called Nord Axis had become one of the biggest global traders of Russian oil.
