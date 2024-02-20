The secret oil-trading ring that funds Russia’s war

Nord Axis’s public filings in Hong Kong, where it is registered, don’t mention Eyyub or Garayev. They show the firm was owned by a holding company in the U.A.E. with unnamed shareholders. The filings indicate those shareholders had bought Nord Axis from another Azeri trader, a month before Nord Axis purchased the Vostok shares. At the time, that trader also served as a Coral representative in Turkey, according to messages, meeting minutes and internal company documents reviewed by the Journal. Coral said the trader had acted as the company’s agent on “a few transactions," but that he wasn’t an employee.