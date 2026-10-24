The secret playbook that made the Elizabeth Holmes movie a smash hit

For nearly three years, fewer than 10 staffers at the New York-based indie film studio A24 knew that their 300-person company was making a genre-bending documentary about convicted Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes.
For nearly three years, fewer than 10 staffers at the New York-based indie film studio A24 knew that their 300-person company was making a genre-bending documentary about convicted Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes.
Keeping “You Can See Everything” off the radar, a minor miracle in an industry where leaks are routine, was intended to prevent any interference for directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim as they worked.
Keeping “You Can See Everything” off the radar, a minor miracle in an industry where leaks are routine, was intended to prevent any interference for directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim as they worked.
The secrecy around the film, the studio soon realized, could also be its most potent marketing weapon.
In June, A24 executive Nicolette Aizenberg texted the director of the Telluride Film Festival: “Have something…of note to talk to you about.” Though the Colorado festival’s lineup was almost locked, they hatched a plan to unveil “You Can See Everything” there. On Sept. 6, 650 people filled a theater and locked up their phones in Yondr pouches without knowing what they were about to see.
It was a major gamble for a movie company. A24 knew it had a notorious subject, surprise twists and, in Fielder, a filmmaker who was cult-famous for his attention-grabbing stunts. But was it enough to flip the switch from silence to buzz?
The ripple effect of ecstatic reactions set the tone for a sprint to theaters nationwide just over a month later. “It destabilized everything in the best possible way,” said Julie Huntsinger, the Telluride director. The movie teaser, dropped at the same time as the Telluride debut, was instantly viral, spawning memes of Holmes and Fielder locking eyes.
In late September at the New York Film Festival, the directors added to the intrigue in a post-premiere Q&A. “I am still struggling to this day to understand what I went through,” Fielder said.
The online excitement and speculation, along with early ticket presales, gave A24 the confidence to open the movie in more than 800 theaters, a major release for a documentary, but one that would still leave room for expansion.
Last weekend, the film opened to $15 million in domestic ticket sales and more than 3,000 sold-out showings. It was the biggest box-office debut for a non-music documentary since Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11” in 2004. Some 70% of ticketbuyers were under age 35, according to the studio. It will expand to 2,600 movie theaters this weekend—on par with wide releases from major studios.
The insatiable reception has already reconfigured the race for awards that will play out in the coming months. A24 plans to mount a campaign for best picture at the Academy Awards, where “You Can See Everything” could become the first documentary in Oscars history to be nominated for that top prize.
Most movie studios are valued on their record of hits and flops. A24 has built something rarer and more valuable: a brand identity. Young audiences trust that an A24 release will be as relevant for them as a Disney movie is for families. Fans of the studio buy its merchandise, subscribe to a membership club and use “A24” as an adjective to describe an edgy-yet-artful aesthetic.
“I’ve never seen anybody say ‘Let’s go see a Warner Bros. movie, let’s go see a Paramount movie, let’s go see a Sony movie.’ Young people are saying, ‘Let’s go see an A24 movie,’” said David Permut, who produced A24’s psychosexual relationship comedy “The Invite.”
And even as the 14-year-old studio has steadily delivered memorable cultural moments within several genres, in the past year, it had a particularly high number of unlikely hits. Among them: “Marty Supreme,” a period drama about an obnoxious ping pong star played by Timothée Chalamet; “The Drama,” a dark comedy with Robert Pattinson and Zendaya that mixes marriage with the topic of mass shootings; and “Backrooms,” a low-budget adaptation of a popular horror meme directed by a 20-year-old Hollywood newcomer.
None of this has exempted A24 from the hit-driven math of the movie industry. Just as “You Can See Everything” was blowing up, A24’s “Misty Green,” written and directed by Chris Rock, grossed a dismal $141,000 over two weeks, after which came word of an unusually rapid release on Netflix next month.
But the power of the A24 brand has ballooned the valuation of the private, venture-backed company to $3.5 billion as of 2024. And it remains a talent magnet: The studio has built an enviable roster of filmmakers and collaborators.
It also attracted Elizabeth Holmes.
The seed for the documentary was planted in March 2023, when a producer connected Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, with A24 for a meeting about documenting her life before she reported to a federal prison camp in Texas on May 30. Studio executives initially passed on the concept because they prefer to pursue ideas that come from filmmakers.
Which is what happened after it sparked the interest of Fielder and Oppenheim, who had recently met at a members-only magic club in Los Angeles. The A24 executives, Ravi Nandan and Sam French, had worked with Fielder on a scripted cringe dramedy series he produced and starred in called “The Curse.” They agreed to fund a shoot, with no assurance they would end up with a movie.
A seven-person film crew embedded with Holmes, Evans and their two young children in a rented beach house in Del Mar, Calif. They had virtually full access to the family for about a month before Holmes went to prison. The film wouldn’t be completed for another three years.
The many challenges along the way included a request by Evans to be cut in on potential profits from the film, which A24 agreed to, going against norms in documentary filmmaking. People involved in the film say the decision resulted from discussions among all the film’s stakeholders.
The filmmakers also grappled with the documentary form as they tried to get at how truthful Holmes and Evans were. They chose to dramatize key exchanges between Fielder and his subjects with re-enactments. That included a scene in which actors playing A24’s French and Nandan meet with an actor playing Evans, who asks to be compensated.
The studio itself had become a character in the documentary it was producing.
A24 was founded in 2012 with seed money from investment firm Guggenheim Partners, where co-founder Daniel Katz had worked. Katz and his partners’ idea was to fill a hole in the dwindling independent film market, with a focus on social-media marketing that would cost less than traditional television ads and reach a younger audience.
By the end of the 2010s it had established itself as a serious prestige player thanks to best picture Oscar-winning “Moonlight.” It burst into the mainstream with 2022’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” its first movie to gross more than $100 million worldwide. It also expanded into television production with series such as HBO’s “Euphoria” and Netflix’s “Beef.”
Perhaps its greatest accomplishment, though, was keeping its cool factor even as it grew. The company’s employees rarely speak publicly. Its heads, Katz and David Fenkel, keep remarkably low profiles for studio chiefs.
The delicacy of its brand value, though, came into sharp display in June when the company announced it was taking an investment from Google and partnering with the tech giant to research artificial intelligence filmmaking tools. The online response was brutal, with critics calling the company “AI24.” “RIP A24. You had a good run,” read one Reddit comment.
The backlash didn’t impact the bottom line. This year A24 has the sixth-highest box office of any studio, ahead of Warner Bros. and studio-owned specialty labels such as Universal’s Focus Features, which released the smash hit horror film “Obsession.”
The traditional endgame for successful independent film companies such as A24 is a sale to a big studio that gives them a worldwide footprint and access to capital to grow their business. Disney’s purchase of Miramax in 1993 set the template.
A24 is following a different path that could allow it to stay independent while expanding globally. In the past year, Fenkel and Katz have traveled the world meeting with potential partners that could facilitate A24 entry into foreign markets, people familiar with the matter said. Its plan is to find emerging filmmakers overseas that fit the model of talent it has worked with in the U.S., the people said. It already has an office in the U.K. doing that.
The studio has also started dipping its toe into the music business, formed partnerships with fashion brands such as Dior, and bought the off-Broadway venue Cherry Lane Theatre.
A24 is currently making its most expensive movie to date—an adaptation of the video game “Elden Ring” scheduled for release in 2028 that costs nearly $200 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Major studios, meanwhile, are increasingly trying to copy the A24 playbook. Online horror properties that seem like they could become the next “Backrooms” have sparked multimillion-dollar bidding wars. Universal is backing a big budget movie from the “Everything Everywhere” directors.
“They’re a Goldilocks company. Just the right amount of people doing just the right amount of things,” said Huntsinger, the Telluride director. So far, the studio team has maintained that tricky balance. “It never feels like, ‘Oh, those guys,’” Huntsinger said.