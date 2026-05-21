The secrets revealed in SpaceX’s IPO filing

SpaceX’s IPO filing sheds light on the finances and operations of the world’s largest private company. It is expected to set a record for biggest stock debut and could make its founder, Elon Musk, the world’s first trillionaire.
The company is aiming to go public in June on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SPCX.” Wednesday’s filing doesn’t disclose the proposed share price or initial valuation. Here are some key takeaways from the IPO documents.
$4.9 billion loss
SpaceX, which is expected to target an initial valuation of $1.5 trillion or more, has a financial picture that is notably worse than any other megacap U.S. company. It lost $4.9 billion last year on revenue of $18.7 billion.
The financials tell two stories. The first is an established business launching satellites and astronauts to space on the company’s original Falcon rocket as well as growth of its Starlink satellite internet business. The space business had $4.1 billion in revenue last year, though it is unprofitable. Starlink pulled in $11.4 billion in revenue.