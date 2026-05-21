The secrets revealed in SpaceX’s IPO filing

Many related parties

Musk’s companies are helping each other out, including sharing corporate aircraft and buying each other’s products or services. For example, SpaceX bought $131 million of Cybertrucks from Tesla in 2025 at the “manufacturer’s suggested retail price.” The SpaceX prospectus provided the first glimpse of the dollar figures for those payments to Musk’s other companies. In 2025, SpaceX also purchased $506 million worth of Megapack energy storage products from Tesla. Meanwhile, Musk’s xAI has paid Tesla about $731 million since the beginning of 2024 through February 2026.