Most companies have one or two founders. And then there’s Anthropic.
The artificial-intelligence giant, which is expected to go public on Thursday, has a roster of Day One executives that could nearly fill out the field for, well, the San Francisco Giants (a team they could afford to buy—with plenty of money left over).
Now, these seven co-founders are set to join the ranks of the world’s decabillionaires, with each expected to have stakes worth around $18 billion after cashing out $250 million. Around six years after they started Anthropic, the company is set to make its stock-market debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker “ANT.”