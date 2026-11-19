When Daniela graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 2009, the economy was in the midst of the worst recession in a century, and she was at a loss for what to do. “I have a literature degree and no skills,” she recalled in her comments to Stanford students. After a stint in politics and at Stripe, she joined her brother at OpenAI, where she managed teams for earlier versions of its flagship chatbot. It was while there that she used anthropomorphized stuffed animals, like a lazy cat, to work through workplace conflicts, according to tech journalist Kevin Roose.