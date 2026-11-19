Most companies have one or two founders. And then there’s Anthropic.
Most companies have one or two founders. And then there’s Anthropic.
The artificial-intelligence giant, which is expected to go public on Thursday, has a roster of Day One executives that could nearly fill out the field for, well, the San Francisco Giants (a team they could afford to buy—with plenty of money left over).
The artificial-intelligence giant, which is expected to go public on Thursday, has a roster of Day One executives that could nearly fill out the field for, well, the San Francisco Giants (a team they could afford to buy—with plenty of money left over).
Now, these seven co-founders are set to join the ranks of the world’s decabillionaires, with each expected to have stakes worth around $18 billion after cashing out $250 million. Around six years after they started Anthropic, the company is set to make its stock-market debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker “ANT.”
The founders are all Millennials and include two siblings, three Ph.D.s, a former journalist and a college dropout, with interests that span biology, punk rock and theology.
Here’s who they are:
Dario Amodei, 43
Anthropic’s chief executive officer, Dario Amodei, was raised in the Bay Area, where his talent for math and science brought him to the world of academic decathlons and physics olympiads—contests he often fell short of winning. “My penchant for second place finishes is legendary,” he wrote in a bio for the U.S. Physics Olympiad when he was a teenager. The young Dario also said he enjoyed “The Simpsons” and Isaac Asimov—“the greatest Sci-Fi writer of all time,” in his estimation—whose stories wrestled with the implications of thinking machines.
He received a doctorate in biophysics, and his early postgraduate work at the Stanford School of Medicine focused on cancer research. After working at Baidu and Google, he was recruited by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in 2016 over dinner at an Indian restaurant, according to the New Yorker. Eventually, he and Altman would find themselves at odds over the dangers of AI’s growth. In December 2020, he and six others left to start a frontier lab of their own.
Anthropic attracted significant attention early on, including a $500 million investment from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried. Dario’s wife, Cami Clark, is an informal adviser to the company.
Daniela Amodei, 39
Daniela Amodei, Anthropic’s president and chair of its board, has described herself as a generalist, someone driven by curiosity and a will to do good. But her most specialized skill is perhaps understanding her brother’s mind, and helping keep their business on track. “Dario and I have been fighting and getting over it for almost 40 years because he’s my brother and I used to steal his toys,” she told Stanford students earlier this year.
When Daniela graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 2009, the economy was in the midst of the worst recession in a century, and she was at a loss for what to do. “I have a literature degree and no skills,” she recalled in her comments to Stanford students. After a stint in politics and at Stripe, she joined her brother at OpenAI, where she managed teams for earlier versions of its flagship chatbot. It was while there that she used anthropomorphized stuffed animals, like a lazy cat, to work through workplace conflicts, according to tech journalist Kevin Roose.
Daniela has emphasized the company’s safety mission, which includes “preventing chemical and biological weapons from being developed using our technology which, by the way, they could have the potential to do.” Her husband is also now an Anthropic employee.
Christopher Olah, 34
Christopher Olah leads Anthropic’s interpretability research, which wrestles with the question of why black-box AI systems function in a certain way. Olah, a college dropout, has since become a “foundational figure in the field of mechanistic interpretability,” according to the company.
Olah’s research has led him far afield from typical engineering concerns and into the realm of sentience, morality and religion. Earlier this year, the Christian evangelical-turned-atheist held a two-day conference with religious leaders to discuss the possibility that their systems were conscious, said Paul Taylor, a former Oracle product manager who now leads the Bay Area Center for Faith, Work & Tech, a nonprofit ministry, and was among the attendees.
Olah has since met Pope Leo XIV, who has warned that the technology could lead to new forms of slavery that devalue humanity.
Tom Brown, 39
Tom Brown, Anthropic’s chief compute officer, is something of a Swiss army knife at the company. Brown co-developed, with Dario Amodei, one of artificial intelligence’s core concepts, which allows its systems to speak conversationally. He negotiates chip deals. He informally lobbies Washington and beyond, and has leveraged his Republican affiliation to end high-wire standoffs with Elon Musk and the Trump administration that threatened the company’s business.
An MIT grad, he had worked around Silicon Valley as an engineer, including at a dating app he co-founded, he has said, to help him get over his shyness.
Brown once impressed Musk by showing him an AI system that could play a videogame. At Anthropic, he has since negotiated directly with the Pentagon to keep the company from effectively being banned by the U.S.
Jack Clark, 38
Jack Clark came to AI from the world of journalism. As a tech reporter for Bloomberg Businessweek, he has said he was obsessed with Google’s research into types of machine learning that paved the way for Claude.
After working in communications for OpenAI, he headed policy for Anthropic. He now leads the Anthropic Institute, a think tank that “exists to understand and shape the consequences of powerful AI systems.”
“The singularity is here,” he said at a conference in Bangkok earlier this year, according to a copy of the speech published in his newsletter. Clark is still active on social media. He recently wrote that he feels “often torn these days between the two worlds. The ethereal futures implied by AI progress. The physical reality of life and friends and punk shows.”
Jared Kaplan, 42
Anthropic’s chief science officer, Jared Kaplan, is a theoretical physicist who has taught at Johns Hopkins University since 2012, where his research interests ranged from quantum gravity to machine learning. He studied physics and mathematics at Stanford before earning a doctorate in physics at Harvard.
In 2019, he worked for OpenAI as a research consultant, and one of his papers, called Scaling Laws for Neural Language Models, became foundational for the field. This paper boiled down how computing power, training data and the number of mathematical variables in a model can scale a system’s functionality.
While at Anthropic, he has further developed how AI systems can be governed by a “constitution,” or a set of rules that can prevent it from going rogue.
Sam McCandlish, 36
Sam McCandlish, who received a Ph.D. in physics at Stanford after studying math and physics at Brandeis University, is Anthropic’s chief architect, overseeing the development of new models’ parameters.
While at OpenAI, he worked closely with Kaplan, with whom he shares credit for the Scaling Laws research paper.
—Illustration credits: Bloomberg News, Reuters, EPA/Shutterstock, Jason Henry for WSJ, Anthropic
Write to Kevin T. Dugan at kevin.dugan@wsj.com