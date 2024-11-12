The sickest patients are fleeing private medicare plans—costing taxpayers billions
Line Anna Wilde Mathews , Christopher Weaver , Tom McGinty , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 12 Nov 2024, 09:23 AM IST
SummaryMedicare Advantage patients in the last year of life were far more likely to switch to traditional Medicare, shifting costs from insurers.
Patricia Greene had spent a month recovering from a devastating stroke when her Medicare Advantage insurer, a unit of UnitedHealth Group, decided to stop paying for her nursing home.
