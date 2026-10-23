The Signal chats that cost OpenAI researchers their jobs

OpenAI’s security team called three outspoken safety researchers into meetings last month and asked them to unlock their personal phones.
The company suspected the three of leaking information to an external AI-safety researcher about one of OpenAI’s most closely guarded secrets: the internal designs of its artificial-intelligence models.
When security officers examined the phones, they saw some of the researchers had turned on disappearing messages for their chats with the person on the app Signal. A week later, the three were summoned again to simultaneous 2 p.m. meetings—and fired.