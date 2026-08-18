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The Simple Habit That Can Improve Your Odds of Getting Hired

Celia Bernhardt, WSJ
5 min read18 Aug 2026, 08:34 PM IST
There is a school of thought that says responding too quickly to interest from a potential employer could make job seekers seem desperate, reducing their chances of getting hired.
There is a school of thought that says responding too quickly to interest from a potential employer could make job seekers seem desperate, reducing their chances of getting hired.
Summary

New research suggests responding quickly to job inquiries may pay off more than crafting the perfect reply.

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If you’re wondering how quickly to respond to inquires from recruiters and hiring managers, a new study suggests the faster the better.

If you’re wondering how quickly to respond to inquires from recruiters and hiring managers, a new study suggests the faster the better.

Researchers analyzed millions of interactions on Fiverr, an online platform connecting businesses with freelancers, and found the longer job seekers take to respond to inquiries from potential employers, the less likely they are to score the gig. A series of follow-up experiments with paid participants showed that people in general associate quick responses with overall competence—and that even those who say they don’t expect fast replies still favor those who give them.

Researchers analyzed millions of interactions on Fiverr, an online platform connecting businesses with freelancers, and found the longer job seekers take to respond to inquiries from potential employers, the less likely they are to score the gig. A series of follow-up experiments with paid participants showed that people in general associate quick responses with overall competence—and that even those who say they don’t expect fast replies still favor those who give them.

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Meet the Author

Celia Bernhardt

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe Simple Habit That Can Improve Your Odds of Getting Hired

The Simple Habit That Can Improve Your Odds of Getting Hired

Celia Bernhardt, WSJ
5 min read18 Aug 2026, 08:34 PM IST
There is a school of thought that says responding too quickly to interest from a potential employer could make job seekers seem desperate, reducing their chances of getting hired.
There is a school of thought that says responding too quickly to interest from a potential employer could make job seekers seem desperate, reducing their chances of getting hired.
Summary

New research suggests responding quickly to job inquiries may pay off more than crafting the perfect reply.

Gift this article

If you’re wondering how quickly to respond to inquires from recruiters and hiring managers, a new study suggests the faster the better.

If you’re wondering how quickly to respond to inquires from recruiters and hiring managers, a new study suggests the faster the better.

Researchers analyzed millions of interactions on Fiverr, an online platform connecting businesses with freelancers, and found the longer job seekers take to respond to inquiries from potential employers, the less likely they are to score the gig. A series of follow-up experiments with paid participants showed that people in general associate quick responses with overall competence—and that even those who say they don’t expect fast replies still favor those who give them.

Researchers analyzed millions of interactions on Fiverr, an online platform connecting businesses with freelancers, and found the longer job seekers take to respond to inquiries from potential employers, the less likely they are to score the gig. A series of follow-up experiments with paid participants showed that people in general associate quick responses with overall competence—and that even those who say they don’t expect fast replies still favor those who give them.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Celia Bernhardt

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe Simple Habit That Can Improve Your Odds of Getting Hired
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