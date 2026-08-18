The Simple Habit That Can Improve Your Odds of Getting Hired

If you’re wondering how quickly to respond to inquires from recruiters and hiring managers, a new study suggests the faster the better.
If you’re wondering how quickly to respond to inquires from recruiters and hiring managers, a new study suggests the faster the better.
Researchers analyzed millions of interactions on Fiverr, an online platform connecting businesses with freelancers, and found the longer job seekers take to respond to inquiries from potential employers, the less likely they are to score the gig. A series of follow-up experiments with paid participants showed that people in general associate quick responses with overall competence—and that even those who say they don’t expect fast replies still favor those who give them.
Researchers analyzed millions of interactions on Fiverr, an online platform connecting businesses with freelancers, and found the longer job seekers take to respond to inquiries from potential employers, the less likely they are to score the gig. A series of follow-up experiments with paid participants showed that people in general associate quick responses with overall competence—and that even those who say they don’t expect fast replies still favor those who give them.