The simple security flaws that exposed Trump to another gunman

The security details many CEOs and celebrities travel with weren’t permitted in the ballroom, but many of them had tickets to the dinner and were seated with attendees, according to people familiar with the matter. CNN’s security team was seated in the ballroom as a precaution to protect its attendees, according to its spokeswoman. After the shots were heard, the network’s head of security climbed over chairs to get to CEO Mark Thompson and chief White House correspondent and anchor Kaitlan Collins. Fox News also had a security detail at the Hilton. Some executives and politicians including CBS News Editor in Chief Bari Weiss and California Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled to events leading up to the dinner with their private security details.