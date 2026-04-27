At the same hotel where then-President Ronald Reagan was shot 45 years ago, it was remarkably easy for a shooter to charge toward a ballroom where President Trump—along with his cabinet members and the reporters who cover his administration—were dining Saturday night.
The simple security flaws that exposed Trump to another gunman
SummaryDinner guests said getting into the hotel was remarkably easy; “What the hell is the Secret Service doing?”
At the same hotel where then-President Ronald Reagan was shot 45 years ago, it was remarkably easy for a shooter to charge toward a ballroom where President Trump—along with his cabinet members and the reporters who cover his administration—were dining Saturday night.
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