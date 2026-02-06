The software rout is spreading pain to the debt markets

Since mid-January, the prices of loans issued by the likes of Cloudera, a data analytics company, and Qlik, the maker of business intelligence software, have sunk by around 10 cents on the dollar or more, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Overall, the average price of software company loans in the Morningstar LSTA index has dropped to 90.51 cents on the dollar, as of Wednesday, from 94.71 cents at the end of last year, according to PitchBook LCD.