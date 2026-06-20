The SpaceX era is making the magnificent seven irrelevant

What’s the point of the Magnificent Seven?
What’s the point of the Magnificent Seven?
Investors are questioning whether the grouping of blue-chip mega-cap tech stocks still makes sense following SpaceX’s stellar trading debut. Over the past five sessions, the stock has jumped 37% from its initial offer price of $135.
Investors are questioning whether the grouping of blue-chip mega-cap tech stocks still makes sense following SpaceX’s stellar trading debut. Over the past five sessions, the stock has jumped 37% from its initial offer price of $135.
That has given SpaceX a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion—making it the U.S.’s sixth-most valuable company, worth more than electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla and Facebook owner Meta Platforms as of Thursday’s close.
Both stocks are part of the so-called Magnificent Seven, alongside chip designer Nvidia, Google parent Alphabet, iPhone maker Apple, IT company Microsoft, and online retailer Amazon.com.
But returns haven’t been so magnificent in 2026. Microsoft has slumped 22% this year, dragged down by concerns about AI disruption, while Meta and Tesla are also trading in the red.
SpaceX isn’t the only mega-cap stock that has made the Magnificent Seven grouping a little redundant.
Memory-chip maker Micron Technology has topped a trillion-dollar market cap in recent months, while Broadcom briefly notched a $2 trillion valuation. Both look much more likely to benefit from the AI investing craze than the likes of Apple or Tesla.
Some on Wall Street are even talking about a new grouping—the ‘MANGOS,’ referring to Meta, Anthropic, Nvidia, Google, OpenAI, and SpaceX. All are benefiting from the AI trade, although Anthropic and OpenAI haven’t even publicly listed yet.
Hyped-up groupings come and go. During the 2010s, investors were obsessed with the FAANG stocks—Facebook, Amazon, Apple, streaming platform Netflix, and Google.
The Magnificent Seven have dominated the market this decade, but SpaceX’s ascendancy may mean it’s time for investors to find a new cluster of stocks to get excited about.
Write to George Glover at george.glover@dowjones.com