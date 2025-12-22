The SpaceX explosion that put flights in danger

A JetBlue plane was en route to Puerto Rico when its pilots got word from air-traffic control they were about to fly through a danger zone.

The plane initially went into a holding pattern to stay safe.

“You want to go to San Juan," an air-traffic controller told the JetBlue flight crew, “it’s going to be at your own risk."

The risk that January evening was from an experimental SpaceX rocket ship that exploded minutes after liftoff. The jet’s pilots had a decision to make while positioned north of San Juan: continue the trip through a possible rocket debris field, or risk running low on fuel over water.

Two other planes—one operated by Iberia Airlines and a private jet—ended up in a similar quandary. They declared fuel emergencies and traveled through the temporary no-fly zone, Federal Aviation Administration records show.

All three flights, which records show carried a total of some 450 people, landed safely.

FAA documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show the Jan. 16 explosion of SpaceX’s Starship posed a greater danger to planes in the air than was publicly known.

The explosion rained fiery debris across parts of the Caribbean region for roughly 50 minutes, the documents said. A piece of debris striking an aircraft in flight could have catastrophic consequences: severe damage to planes and passenger fatalities.

A JetBlue spokesman said the airline is confident that all its flights safely avoided places where debris was reported or observed. An Iberia spokeswoman said its flight went “through the area after all the actual debris had already fallen, so there was no safety risk."

Air-traffic controllers scrambled to keep planes away from the debris areas, but that increased their workload and led to a “potential extreme safety risk," according to one FAA report from an air-traffic facility in New York. After the explosion, at least two aircraft flew too close to each other, requiring a controller to intervene to avoid a collision.

The documents also said that SpaceX didn’t immediately inform the agency about the explosion through an official hotline. The FAA requires launch operators to use the hotline to quickly alert a failure. Controllers need the information about debris areas to warn pilots and get them out of harm’s way.

The no-fly debris zones were activated four minutes after the Starship vehicle began to stop providing data about its test flight, FAA documents show. SpaceX confirmed with the agency that Starship was disintegrating 15 minutes after that, according to the documents.

Controllers in Miami first heard of the explosion from pilots seeing the debris, documents show. Other FAA officials learned of the incident via an internal chat.

SpaceX, the world’s busiest rocket launcher, declined to comment.

The explosion of the company’s Starship vehicle alarmed airline industry and U.S. government officials, given the effect it had on air travel and because the number of space operations is set to rise.

FAA leaders convened a panel of experts in February to re-examine how to deal with debris risks from spaceflight failures, following up on earlier work on the issue. That effort gained urgency in March after a Starship vehicle exploded during another test launch.

But FAA officials suspended the safety review in August, an unusual move because the agency’s own policies call for such reviews to address safety risks, according to people familiar with the matter. The agency would deal with debris risk at a different policymaking level, an FAA official said in an email reviewed by the Journal.

The agency said it halted the review because most of the group’s safety recommendations were already being implemented and it needed to consult additional experts, including those outside the U.S.

“The FAA will not hesitate to act if additional safety measures are required," the agency said.

More launches, more risk?

The FAA oversees planes navigating U.S. airspace and licenses commercial rocket launches, as well as missions where vehicles return to Earth from space.

Debris could become more of a safety risk as the pace of rocket launches increases. In a recent forecast, the FAA said it expected to oversee an annual average of about 200 to 400 rocket launches or re-entries in the years ahead. That compares with roughly two dozen of those operations on average each year between 1989 and 2024.

View Full Image ...

SpaceX, led by Chief Executive Elon Musk, wants to power many of those flights with Starship.

Standing more than 400 feet tall, Starship is the most powerful rocket ever developed, according to the company. SpaceX has been advancing the vehicle through test missions that lift off from its complex outside Brownsville, Texas. During those flights, Starship is designed to ascend over the Gulf of Mexico, which the Trump administration calls the Gulf of America, fly through space and splash down in the Indian Ocean.

With 11 Starship missions under its belt, SpaceX is planning future flights that would take the spacecraft over Florida, Mexico and North Atlantic airplane routes.

Developing new rockets involves trial and error—and sometimes, explosions. One-third of rockets active since 2000 failed on their maiden flights, according to data from Chris Kunstadter, a longtime space-insurance executive.

SpaceX has long viewed setbacks as a way to gain data to make improvements, and has used the approach during Starship’s development. “With a test like this, success comes from what we learn," the company said after a November 2023 Starship mission.

After failures during that flight, the FAA took another look at debris risks and procedures for air-traffic controllers. The agency had previously developed a way to deal with “catastrophic risk to air traffic interacting with space missions" by creating temporary no-fly zones called debris response areas, according to the internal documents reviewed by the Journal.

The areas are outlined before each rocket launch and get activated only when a mishap could result in debris falling. When triggered, air-traffic controllers are supposed to direct aircraft out of and away from affected areas, provide alternate routes or have planes hold positions in the air.

But the areas drawn up for the January launch only included U.S. airspace with radar coverage. That left a pocket of foreign airspace that could face the same debris risks, but where flying would be permitted.

‘Did not go well’

At 5:37 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 16, SpaceX launched Starship on its seventh test flight. Mission goals included analyzing the performance of upgrades to Starship’s propulsion system and heat-shield tiles.

The flight ended prematurely—and spectacularly—more than eight minutes later.

Some pilots and passengers on flights around the Caribbean could see the fiery debris shower from their cockpits and cabins.

Jose Rodriguez, then a pilot for the regional airline Silver Airways, reported to air-traffic control “seeing pieces of debris and intense fire between the 1 and 2 o’clock position" while operating a flight to San Juan, according to an FAA report.

“It was impressive," Rodriguez said in an interview. He initially thought it was space trash burning up in the atmosphere, at a safe distance hundreds of miles away.

A controller informed him it was actually a “rocket launch that did not go well," according to the FAA report. His flight continued normally.

Bob Beresh saw the explosion from his window seat on a Delta Air Lines flight from Barbados to Atlanta. “It was amazing," said Beresh, a commercial photographer and self-described space geek. But he later wondered: “What would have happened if we were closer?"

Delta said the airline had no reports that any of its flights operated close to space debris. The airline said four of its flights were diverted due to the explosion for refueling that night.

Closer to the debris zones, controllers in San Juan, Puerto Rico, radioed pilots to figure out how to keep them away from potential danger. They put some aircraft into holding patterns and rerouted others if they had enough fuel.

A controller told one aircraft’s crew they’d have to declare an emergency to land at San Juan. “In that case," a pilot responded, “we declare emergency: Mayday. Mayday, Mayday."

In a post on X about after the explosion, Musk said: “Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!"

Capt. Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association union, called for better communication with aviators, flight dispatchers and airlines so they can better plan for rocket launches. Those measures could include loading more fuel, finding alternate routes or delaying departures. “We shouldn’t be getting surprised when this happens," Ambrosi said.

Residents of island territory Turks and Caicos later reported finding scraps of burned rubber and destroyed heat tiles that had washed ashore.

In February, SpaceX said in a post on its website about the seventh flight that, “While an early end to the flight test is never a desired outcome, the measures put in place ahead of launch demonstrated their ability to keep the public safe."

Shana Diez, a SpaceX executive focused on Starship, said at an industry event that month the company has a great relationship with the FAA’s air-traffic organization and works closely with that group. She said SpaceX wants to work with the FAA on improving air-traffic controllers’ real-time awareness of where launch vehicles are during flight and where any potential debris could end up.

If vehicles could be tracked in real time “you could almost treat it like a weather event," she said. “There’s no technical reason that that type of system is not possible."

Mission control

Before the FAA safety panel was done reviewing SpaceX’s January explosion, the agency allowed the company to launch a mission on the evening of March 6. That decision upset some participants, people familiar with the matter said.

The March Starship explosion ended with fewer problems for air travel. No planes reported declaring fuel emergencies or flying through rocket debris areas, according to FAA records and people familiar with the matter. Prior to the flight, the FAA also closed the gap in debris areas over international airspace.

View Full Image Debris from the Starship launch on March 6 as seen from Turks and Caicos, in a handout image courtesy of X user Mark O’Henly.

By May, the FAA safety panel had identified high aviation-safety risks resulting from rocket mishaps, including an aircraft declaring an emergency or needing to suddenly land at an alternate airport, or controllers getting overloaded.

The suspension of the safety review in August came as a surprise to some panel members. Regulators at the FAA would be troubled if airplane manufacturers or airlines halted their own safety reviews before fixing problems, current and former FAA officials said.

The FAA said it won’t hesitate to convene another panel or do “whatever is needed" as it addresses safety issues. It said regulators who oversee its air-traffic unit will be part of the process.

SpaceX has conducted three more Starship launches since the March explosion. During one, the vehicle’s spacecraft didn’t quickly explode. It was able to fly for a longer period before it spun out of control, breaking apart near its intended splashdown location in the Indian Ocean.

Starship, in its last two missions, remained on the course set by the company.

Early next year, SpaceX is expected to launch a new and more powerful version of Starship.

Speaking on a podcast in September, Musk said that the vehicle “might have some initial teething pains because it’s such a radical redesign."

Write to Andrew Tangel at andrew.tangel@wsj.com and Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com