The SpaceX explosion that put flights in danger
Andrew Tangel , Micah Maidenberg , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 22 Dec 2025, 04:34 pm IST
Summary
FAA documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show an explosion of SpaceX’s Starship on Jan. 16 posed a greater danger to planes in the air over the Caribbean than was publicly known.
A JetBlue plane was en route to Puerto Rico when its pilots got word from air-traffic control they were about to fly through a danger zone.
