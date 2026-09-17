The SpaceX IPO gave this couple license to chase their dreams

Brian Aggrey worked at SpaceX for over a decade. After the company’s record-breaking IPO in June, he and his wife, Phoebe Novack, saw their fortunes increase dramatically. So they quit their jobs and left the country.
In July, they traveled to Milan and Cote d’Azur and stayed in the French countryside, where Novack took acting classes over the summer. In September, they went to Chamonix in the Alps to paraglide, and to Italy for the Formula One Italian Grand Prix and the Venice Biennale and film festival.