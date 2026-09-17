The SpaceX IPO gave this couple license to chase their dreams

Aggrey and Novack, who met in college at Washington University in St. Louis, at one point saved money by living with roommates in Los Angeles while Aggrey put as much money as possible into purchasing SpaceX stock options. I also went to Washington University in St. Louis, where I was in the same circle of friends as Novack. After years of being in touch only sporadically, I reached out to hear if the Space X IPO had changed any of their life plans. Aggrey recalled a time in 2015 when he wasn’t able to afford both the taxes on those options and rent, and his roommate fronted him $200.