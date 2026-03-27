Elon Musk is cooking up a memorable stock-market debut for SpaceX, and not just because it is expected to be the biggest one ever.
The SpaceX IPO will be just as unconventional as Musk himself
SummaryFrom the investor meetings to how shares are doled out, Elon Musk is navigating his own path.
Elon Musk is cooking up a memorable stock-market debut for SpaceX, and not just because it is expected to be the biggest one ever.
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