The Spanish border chaos illusion: Europe’s borders are finally working

Both Europe and the U.S. saw a sharp increase in numbers of residents born outside the country. Since 1990, the percentage of foreign-born population in the U.S. rose from 9.2% to 15.2% now, close to levels in the 1920s that prompted a backlash. In Britain, it went from 6.4% to 17.1%, and in Germany from 8.7% to 19.8%, though in both cases about a third of those came from other European countries. Even if governments cut back new arrivals, it could take years before the tensions fade.