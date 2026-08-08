The Spanish border chaos illusion: Europe’s borders are finally working

It was like scenes from a movie about Europe’s dystopian future: Wave after wave of mostly young men from North Africa pouring into European territory. So many people kept swimming around a breakwater of rocks at the border that, in their rush to get out, they climbed over others trapped underneath, drowning scores. Crowds forced open other parts of the frontier, and border guards watched helplessly as an estimated 72,000 people jubilantly came in, some shouting “Viva España.”