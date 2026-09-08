The stock market has ignored the Iran conflict. Why that’s about to change.

If Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, then the stock market may soon make it official. The September storm clouds are gathering.
Oil prices are flirting with $100 a barrel again, more than six months into the Iran conflict. It’s a dalliance equities could really do without.
Stocks have ignored elevated oil prices up to now—the S&P 500 is up 12% since the Iran conflict began even as Brent crude prices have jumped 35%. That might not last given that inflation will dictate whether, and how often, the Federal Reserve hikes rates in the months ahead.
The Dow is the worst hit index to start the trading week, but that’s largely down to Amgen, which slumped after its Swiss rival Novartis released disappointing trial data. SpaceX investors may actually enjoy the fall and beyond, if a new $3 trillion valuation comes to pass.
Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who died in the Amazon cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport on Sunday. We have all the latest on the investigation.
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📈 Here’s what’s happening in markets today:
Dow futures slump as Middle East fears grip stock markets.
Intel, Amgen, Novartis, and more stocks that explain today’s market.Oil nears $100 a barrel again. Why things could get messy for markets.Amazon, Boeing stocks slip as inquiry into fatal Miami plane crash ramps up.
Amgen stock is dropping after Swiss rival’s trial setback.
Boston Scientific ‘unlikely to meet’ earnings guidance after cyberattack.
SpaceX stock rises after bullish $3 trillion valuation.