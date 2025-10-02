The story of capitalism, told by its detractors

There are two great challenges to overcome in writing a history of capitalism, as John Cassidy has in his new book, “Capitalism and Its Critics". The main one is that almost anyone, when confronted with the words “history of capitalism" and a 600-page doorstopper, will start wondering what’s on Netflix. The other is pinning down what, exactly, the subject of that history is. George Orwell wrote in 1946 that “The word fascism has now no meaning except in so far as it signifies ‘something not desirable’." Today he might have observed something similar about the word “capitalism", seldom used by politicians on either left or right unless it is to describe an aspect of the market economy they dislike.