The strange history of the tribe courted by Donald Trump

The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI), North Carolina’s only fully recognised tribe, have become the Lumbee’s main adversary, repeatedly arguing that they are not real Indians. “The Lumbee have failed to meet the criteria to prove their claim of being a legitimate Native Nation and are relying on the sympathy of legislators to gain federal recognition," the EBCI‘s principal chief, Michell Hicks, said in January. His attacks drew the response from the state’s Commission of Indian Affairs that his claims were “shameful, counterproductive" and also “baseless and have been disproved on numerous occasions". This rivalry goes back decades. In 1974 the EBCI’s then principal chief, John Crowe, threatened Vine Deloria, an Indian activist, saying that many Cherokee wanted to “bury your heart and other assorted pieces of anatomy at Wounded Knee" for his support of Lumbee recognition.