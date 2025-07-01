The strange success of snooker
Immigration, agglomeration and amorality keep the sport going
Snooker has been dying for decades. “It just feels boring," said Ronnie O’Sullivan, the most talented man to play the game, in 2009—the equivalent of Roger Federer opening a press conference with “Tennis sucks." The days of the 1980s, when one in three Britons would watch the final of its world championship, are gone. By the 2000s a cottage industry lamenting its demise had emerged. In 2010 the Guardian predicted snooker would be an amateur sport by 2020.