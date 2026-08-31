The summer that scorched French grapes, English gardens—and Europe’s economy

And farmers are in no mood to break out the bubbly. Three-quarters of England is in drought, the third in five years. Britain’s harvest may be the smallest on record, driving up already high food prices, according to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, a U.K. nonprofit. Vegetables are stunted. Milk production is down because the cows are stressed and grass isn’t growing fast enough for them to feed, forcing farmers to dip into winter feed.