The summer that scorched French grapes, English gardens—and Europe’s economy

BORDEAUX, France—For 700 years, Château Carbonnieux relied on rainwater to nourish its grapes, a tradition that preserved the vineyard’s connection to the local terroir.
Then temperatures rose to a record-breaking 108 degrees Fahrenheit in June, and co-owner Philibert Perrin noticed the leaves of his Cabernet Sauvignon grapes turning yellow and shriveling, an ominous sign. So he did the unthinkable: He sent a tractor rigged with a water tank and hoses into the vineyard to hydrate his most vulnerable vines.