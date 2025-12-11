The Supreme Court is handing Donald Trump more power
What overturning Humphrey’s Executor means for the presidency
As an indicator of the current state of antitrust regulation in the United States, the timing could not have been better. On December 8th the Supreme Court heard arguments about the fate of Humphrey’s Executor, a New Deal era precedent that limits the president’s ability to fire members of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and, by extension, many other independent agencies. Three days before, Netflix, a media giant, announced that it was to acquire most of Warner Bros Discovery, another media giant, in a deal valued at $83bn. That was swiftly followed by a hostile $108bn bid for all of Warner Bros Discovery by Paramount Skydance, which is much smaller than Netflix.