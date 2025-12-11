The Supreme Court is handing Donald Trump more power

In the short run, the consequences of Humphrey’s Executor being overturned will be slight. This is because the president has already been acting as though it never existed. Andrew Ferguson, who became chair of the FTC when Mr Trump took office, has given up the pretence of independence, and has taken to referring to his body as the “Trump-Vance FTC". Ms Slaughter is hardly the only person the president has summarily fired. Others he has deemed to be executive-branch employees and dismissed include the heads of the National Labour Relations Board and Consumer Product Safety Commission; the president and the entire board of the Kennedy Centre; and even the Librarian of Congress.