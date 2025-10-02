The Supreme Court just became the last line of defence for Fed independence

The Supreme Court provided the most meaningful check to date on President Trump’s effort to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook when it said she could remain in her job until it takes up her case in January.

A two-sentence order Wednesday provided Cook crucial breathing room even though it didn’t resolve the underlying legal question of whether Trump can oust her.

The Trump administration had asked the court to remove Cook before lower courts resolved her lawsuit fighting Trump’s dismissal attempt. The court granted similar requests the administration made for other agency commissioners Trump fired this year.

As a result, the development could become an inflection point in Trump’s effort to reshape the central bank, particularly after financial markets and Congress provided little pushback to the first-ever effort to fire a sitting Fed official.

Trump has been highly critical of the Fed this year for not slashing short-term interest rates. Central bank independence, or the freedom to take unpopular steps in the economy’s long-run interest, emerged from the lessons of the 1970s, when political pressure on the Fed contributed to runaway inflation.

That autonomy has no explicit constitutional protection and rests instead on narrow and tenuous legal foundations. While presidents have often complained about Fed policy, three institutional forces—markets, the Senate and the courts—have historically deterred more heavy-handed intervention.

Trump announced in August he would attempt to remove Cook, who has consistently voted with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Former President Joe Biden appointed her in 2022, and she began a new 14-year term last year. Until this summer, no president had attempted to remove a Fed official since the central bank’s founding in 1913.

The president cited allegations that Cook misrepresented personal information about two mortgages she obtained in 2021, weeks apart, for homes that her loan documents said would be primary residences.

Cook sued to block her firing. She hasn’t been charged with a crime. Her lawyers said in a filing to the Supreme Court last week that if she had been given an opportunity to defend herself, she would have rebutted allegations of fraud or gross negligence.

Financial markets barely flinched over Cook’s attempted firing, in contrast to how Trump’s threats in April and July to possibly sack Powell unsettled investors.

Given both the extreme nature of the scenario—a president gaining firmer control over Fed appointments—and the legal uncertainty, “the market maybe is not quite sure how to play this," said Derek Tang, a policy analyst at the research firm LH Meyer.

Several GOP lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee, which oversees the Fed, have been notably deferential in their public comments on Trump’s effort to dismiss Cook.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy has likened countries without independent central banks to economic backwaters “whose Powerball jackpot is 287 chickens and a goat." But he dismissed concerns last month that Trump’s actions threaten Fed independence. “He exists loudly," Kennedy said.

The muted response has been notable because lawmakers on the banking committees are “normally extremely jealous of their oversight of the Federal Reserve," said Lael Brainard, who served on the Fed board from 2014 to 2023.

After Trump’s attempt to dismiss Cook, the Senate confirmed Stephen Miran, a Trump adviser, to a separate Fed board seat despite an unprecedented arrangement that allowed Miran to keep his White House job as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. That allows him to resume those duties after his Fed term expires at the end of January.

The Senate advanced Miran through his confirmation in two weeks, the second-fastest vote for a Fed governor in decades, suggesting very little concern on the part of Republican senators about Trump’s more aggressive posture toward the Fed, said Brainard, who was most recently a senior economic adviser to Biden.

“We simply haven’t seen pushback either from the markets or from the majority in Congress," Brainard said. “The only place we’ve seen pushback is at the courts."

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb ruled in September that Cook was “substantially likely" to succeed with a claim that her firing was unlawful and temporarily blocked her removal. A federal appeals court in a 2-1 decision upheld that ruling.

The Supreme Court’s decision defers until next year a final answer on whether Cook can remain in the job while her legal challenge plays out. It builds on an unsigned order the court issued this past May that suggested the Fed could enjoy special legal protections that other regulatory bodies don’t have.

In that ruling, the court allowed Trump to remove other independent agency commissioners and went out of its way to carve out the Fed, calling it “a uniquely structured, quasi-private entity" with special historical protections—essentially warning Trump that Fed officials might enjoy stronger job-removal protections.

The Constitution explicitly assigns Congress the power to coin money and regulate its value, functions the Fed performs. That distinguishes the central bank from other regulatory bodies that exercise power vested in the executive branch, said Phil Gramm, a Texas Republican who chaired the Senate Banking Committee from 1999 to 2001.

That constitutional distinction “would be a strong argument against the president having the power" to easily dismiss Fed officials, Gramm said.

When lawmakers overhauled the Fed during the Great Depression, they considered and then explicitly rejected giving the White House more control over monetary policy. Instead, lawmakers crafted 14-year staggered terms for seven presidentially-appointed governors and said they could be removed only “for cause" in a 1935 revamp of the central bank.

President Franklin Roosevelt’s treasury secretary, Henry Morgenthau Jr., argued during congressional hearings that Fed governors should be “just as independent as you can make it…[like] the Supreme Court…independent of the President," and removable only through impeachment. Lawmakers ultimately agreed.

Central-bank independence as a formal doctrine didn’t take root until the early 1990s, but it rested on the legal protections devised decades earlier.

The Trump administration has argued in court that when the president fires a Fed governor for cause, courts have no authority to review whether the cause is sufficient. Critics say this interpretation would allow presidents to remove officials simply by declaring they have cause, effectively gutting the 1935 protections.

If investors lose confidence that central bankers will control inflation independent of political pressure, they might demand better compensation for holding long-term debt, causing borrowing costs to rise rather than fall—the opposite of what Trump has sought with his pressure campaign.

Allowing Cook to stay at least through early next year could remove another uncertainty hanging over the Fed system due to a governance quirk involving the leadership of its 12 regional banks. The presidents of those banks serve five-year terms that must be renewed before next March by the Washington-based board of governors.

Without Cook, the Fed board would be evenly split between three governors appointed by Trump and three appointed to their current jobs by Biden. With only six members, three governors could effectively block presidents they disfavor from being reappointed to a new term.

While the governors are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, the 12 bank presidents are chosen by local boards composed of business leaders from their respective districts. The Fed board must sign off on the selections.

Two Trump-appointed governors, Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, abstained from voting to approve the appointment of Austan Goolsbee, a former economic adviser to President Barack Obama, as president of the Chicago Fed in late 2022. Goolsbee took office in January 2023.

