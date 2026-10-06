The surge in rates is blowing up commercial real-estate deals

A growing number of commercial real-estate buyers are threatening to walk away from recent transactions unless the seller offers better terms.
Rapidly rising interest rates are to blame.
Investors who agreed to a purchase price earlier this year when financing was cheaper are now demanding price cuts or other concessions before closing.
That insistence on retrading deals began when bond yields started to rise in late summer. It intensified last month after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point and signaled more to come.