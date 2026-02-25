WASHINGTON—Alan Cole put his life savings, all $342,195.63, into a prediction-market wager. He insists he’s not really a betting man.
The tax nerd who bet his life savings against DOGE
SummaryUntil Elon Musk came roaring into the nation’s capital, Alan Cole was largely a plain-vanilla investor.
WASHINGTON—Alan Cole put his life savings, all $342,195.63, into a prediction-market wager. He insists he’s not really a betting man.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More