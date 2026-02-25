The tax nerd who bet his life savings against DOGE

WASHINGTON—Alan Cole put his life savings, all $342,195.63, into a prediction-market wager. He insists he’s not really a betting man.
WASHINGTON—Alan Cole put his life savings, all $342,195.63, into a prediction-market wager. He insists he’s not really a betting man.
Cole is a 37-year-old tax economist with Ivy League degrees, a mortgage and a young child. Until Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency came roaring into the nation’s capital last year, he was largely a plain-vanilla investor or, as he puts it, a “normal, conventional Wall Street Journal-reading adult.”
Cole is a 37-year-old tax economist with Ivy League degrees, a mortgage and a young child. Until Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency came roaring into the nation’s capital last year, he was largely a plain-vanilla investor or, as he puts it, a “normal, conventional Wall Street Journal-reading adult.”
But Musk’s boasts and his eager fans brought an unusual opportunity into the burgeoning U.S. prediction markets: People willing to bet that the world’s richest man would transform and shrink the federal government.
Cole took the opposite position, one he didn’t see as a gamble at all. If federal spending in each quarter of 2025 exceeded federal spending in the fourth quarter of 2024, he would win big.
Cole isn’t an old Washington hand or even an expert on federal spending. At the right-leaning Tax Foundation, he lives in the complex world of international corporate taxation. If you want to know about QDMTTs (a real thing) or the DBCFT (don’t ask), he’s your guy. He posts on X about subpar city snow clearing and various internet memes.
Crucially, he’s been around long enough to see politicians’ promises collide into reality and to know basic federal-budget math.
The U.S. government has been described as an insurance company with an army. Now, with federal debt nearing 100% of gross domestic product, it’s an insurance company with an army and a giant mortgage.
The forces driving spending ever upward—inflation, an aging population, healthcare costs and interest payments—can’t change quickly.
From Cole’s perspective, even if Musk cut government contracts and shrank the federal workforce—which he did—he couldn’t meaningfully dent Social Security and Medicare benefits. And that left no plausible path for cutting overall federal spending.
“It’s almost like the government has, you know, 19 elderly employees for every actual employee,” Cole said.
The key feature of the prediction market offered on the Kalshi website was that it measured federal spending in annualized, seasonally adjusted nominal dollars. To win, Cole didn’t need spending to stay above a past projection. He just needed federal spending to go up, as it almost always does.
This was far different, he decided, than other prediction-market options. Some of those are equivalent to betting in the already efficient sports-gambling market. Others are susceptible to competition against people with insider knowledge, like gambles on whether Lady Gaga will appear during the Super Bowl halftime show.
Cole gradually amassed more than 3% of one particular $12 million federal-spending prediction market. He spread risk across several sub-bets, structured so he landed in the red only if spending declined by more than $50 billion. He wasn’t betting against Kalshi itself, just against people betting on Musk.
“The virtue of the matching market is that you can take the good side of a bad bet—someone else’s bad bet,” Cole said.
He viewed the transaction as a sure thing, like a bond with equity-sized returns. For him, that made it worthwhile to wager effectively everything outside of his retirement accounts and home equity.
“Diversification is, like, the right thing to do on average,” Cole said, “but if you can outperform, then you have to start thinking.”
The government published the final 2025 figures Feb. 20. It wasn’t even close. The lowest spending quarter in 2025 was $66 billion above the bet’s target level. Cole collected $470,300, for a profit of more than $128,000, or 37%.
“There’s a little bit of that feeling of vindication,” Cole said.
Psychological boosts aside, this isn’t the greatest moneymaking option ever. Cole will incur capital-gains taxes on money he removed from investments to make the wager, and he missed some stock-market gains. He’ll pay taxes on the winnings.
Before he committed fully, Cole bounced his thesis off others in Washington’s fiscal-policy community, including Jessica Riedl, a former Senate Republican aide whom he credited for flagging the prediction market to him. She was convinced Cole would win.
“It should have been completely obvious to anyone who knows anything about the government, the budget and public administration,” she said.
Riedl, wary of prediction markets, didn’t put in any of her own money.
“I would have been nervous about liquidity, administrative loopholes, legality, making sure that I got paid,” she said.
Progressive budget analyst Brendan Duke talked to Cole, too. He was sure the bet would work—and convinced his wife wouldn’t let him do it.
Cole described his wife of nearly eight years, Natalie Lynch, as his “ride or die” on the wager, willing to go along with his rare all-in moment.
“My wife knows that I’m not this type of person most of the time,” he said.
Lynch, a consultant, said she repeatedly asked Cole to explain the plan as they weighed the decision. She said she grew comfortable once she saw the results were based on hard data, not someone’s judgment call. She read comments on the Kalshi website from people on the other side of the bet and grew confident because they didn’t seem to understand what they were buying.
“Alan is the type of person who is going to read the terms and conditions when enough money is on the line,” Lynch said.
She gets dibs on spending the proceeds; she’s considering investments and a down payment for a larger home. Cole said he would probably put his winnings back into his brokerage account for now, though he’s also thinking about a second car or a pool if they move to the suburbs.
He might need money for at least one smaller purchase before then.
Riedl knew Cole made the bet but thought he had only a few thousand dollars at stake. Then a reporter told her it was a six-figure wager.
“Next time I have lunch with him,” she said, “I know Alan will be picking up the check.”
Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com