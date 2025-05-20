The tech industry is huge—and Europe’s share of it is very small
Tom Fairless , David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 20 May 2025, 08:31 AM IST
SummaryA risk-averse business culture and complex regulations have stifled innovation on the continent, weighing on its future. ‘This is an existential challenge.’
Europe lacks any homegrown alternatives to the likes of Google, Amazon or Meta. Apple’s market value is bigger than the entire German stock market. The continent’s inability to create more big technology firms is seen as one of its biggest challenges and is a major reason why its economies are stagnating. The issue is even more urgent with the prospect of higher tariffs threatening to further curb economic growth.
