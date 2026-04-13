The tech jobs bust is real. Don’t blame AI (yet)

Techies’ predicament today looks eerily similar. Many firms went on a hiring binge during the covid-19 pandemic, when locked-down consumers were craving all things digital. In 2022 interest rates started rising fast as central banks realised that pandemic-related inflation was not a seasonal cold but something more chronic; in 2023 growth in business investment in IT slowed sharply. Firms again turned to outsourcing to save costs. From 2021 to 2024 American imports of services related to cloud computing and data storage more than doubled. Why employ someone on a Bay Area salary if you can get the same service from Bangalore for a quarter as much?