The tech jobs bust is real. Don’t blame AI (yet)

AMERICAN TECH firms are in lay-off mode. Oracle, a cloud-computing wannabe, has just sacked thousands. Block, a digital-payments darling, is slashing more than 4,000 roles—nearly half its workforce. Amazon and Meta are trimming. From 2022 to 2025 they and five fellow tech giants scarcely added to payrolls. Total employment, tech-related and not, in San Francisco, the world’s tech capital, has fallen by 3% since the start of 2023.
This, as bosses tell it, is not because the industry is in a funk. It is because the sector is in the midst of a generational boom, courtesy of artificial intelligence. Boosters argue that AI is getting really good really fast at the sort of work many tech employees perform—spookily so, as the latest model from Anthropic, a leading lab, shows. Humans are becoming redundant.