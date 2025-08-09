The tech tariffs arrive. Why 100% levies had 0% impact

“Chips and semiconductors" is a phrase that has had an elastic definition since April. The SOX began the year down 28%, bottoming out on April 8, the beginning of worldwide tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which is being challenged in court. The IEEPA tariffs have been modified twice by the administration, most recently on Thursday, when tariffs ranging from 10% on imports from the United Kingdom to 41% for Syria went into effect. Goods that are already on the water will see the previous IEEPA tax of 10%.